Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has sworn-in the 11 local government councils chairmen, with a charge on them to ensure transparency in the conduct of their duties and live above board.

The swearing-in ceremony was sequel to the December 19 local government election in which the governing All Progressives Congress, APC clinched all the 11 Chairmanship and 114 Councillorship Seats in the State.

In his speech during the ceremony, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said their election was in conformity with Section 79 sub sections (3) and (4) of the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission and Electoral (Amendment) Law 2011.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya who commended the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) for ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible, also appreciated the voters for their patience, orderliness and maturity during the exercise”.

The Governor said it is worthy of note that the victory recorded by the APC at the poll confirmed the level of acceptance for the people-oriented policies and programmes of his administration which enabled it to reach out to both its political friends and the opposition with a view to improving the situation, saying this has greatly reduced the level of political tension and enabled his Government to practice politics of development without the undue bitterness of the past.

“I strongly urge the council Local Government Chairmen to extend genuine hands of reconciliation and partnership to all those who lost out in the electoral process, regardless of party affiliation.

“Let us all join hands in order to collectively contribute to the development of Gombe state”.

Governor Yahaya said his administration has successfully achieved its objectives of transforming the State in virtually all facets of human endeavours, expressing the hope that the new Chairmen will imbibe an open-door policy in order to raise the State to an enviable height that is worthy of emulation by other states.

“It is expected that you will sustain this tempo in order to justify the confidence reposed in us by the electorate”

He noted that Nigeria is facing the worst security challenge in its history, saying all necessary measures must therefore be taken to protect lives and property of the people.

The governor said as agents of change at the grassroots, they are expected to come up with constructive and workable ideas for the development and transformation of their respective local governments.

“I implore you to use your wealth of experience in order to speedily move our Local Governments forward and provide the much-needed dividends of democracy to our people”.

He reiterated that his administration will not tolerate corrupt practices under any guise.

“I charge you to be fair, equitable and just to all citizens irrespective of political or cultural differences. The relative peace and harmony that is prevailing in the state must be guarded jealously”.

Governor Yahaya urged the people to cooperate with the newly sworn in chairmen to enable them perform their duties effectively expressing confidence that with the quality of their pedigree and that of the party, the people of Gombe State will not be disappointed.

He warned that with resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic, which the world is gradually walking back into another lock down, the citizens of the State must therefore ensure that the identified protocols of minimizing its spread are adhered to.

The governor congratulated the newly sworn-in Chairmen and wish them Allah’s Guidance as they steer the affairs of their respective Councils.

“I would like to commend the Secretaries of the Eleven Local Governments for their positive contributions during their tenure as overseers since we assumed office in May 2019. It is gratifying to note that they did their best by ensuring that our communities live peacefully and Government policies and programmes were fully implemented. They also mobilized our citizenry who came out en-mass and participated in the recently conducted election which our great party the APC won overwhelmingly”.

The secretary to the Gombe State government, Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi had earlier praised Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for keeping to his promise of organising free fair and credible Local Government elections.

Speaking on behalf of the newly elected chairmen, the chairman of Gombe local government, Alhaji Aliyu Usman Haruna thanked Governor Yahaya for conducting a free and fair local government election in the State.

He said the newly elected local government chairmen will key into the policy thrust of the present administration of Governor Yahaya for the overall growth and development of the people of the state.