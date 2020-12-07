BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has approved the inclusion of Wantai HIV 1&2 rapid test kits in the first line tests of the National HIV testing algorithm, after evaluation by relevant authorities.

The National Aids/STIs Control Programme (NASCP), FMoH, indicated that the in-country evaluation of the kit was a cross-sectional laboratory-based performance characteristics with specimen sample size of 1,357 obtained from clients from six selected health facilities in the six geopolitical zones.

NASCP National Coordinator, Araoye Segilola, explained that specimen were tested using the HIV test kits in the National testing algorithm before they were retrieved to the reference laboratory at the Public Health In-vitro Diagnostic Control Laboratory (PHIVDCL) in Yaba, Lagos.

He said, “At the PHIVDCL, the specimen were characterised and used to evaluate the Wantai HIV rapid test kit. Evaluation results showed the sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy of the test kit returned 99.6 per cent, 98.9 per cent, and 99.3 per cent, respectively.

“Based on the above results, NASCP recommended that the Wantai HIV rapid test kit be included among the first line (screening) tests of the HIV testing algorithm.”

The Head, Public Health Department, FMoH, Dr. Mildred Ene-Obong, appreciated the Evaluation Technical Working Group and National Laboratory Quality Assurance Team (NALQAT) for the rigorous and transparent evaluation exercise that led to the successful completion of Wantai HIV 1&2 rapid test kit.

He confirmed that all relevant agencies of government, notably, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were all part of the evaluation exercise.

Meanwhile, the President, Global Bridge Healthcare Solutions Ltd, Dr. Abel Ekpunobi, who represented Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprises Co Ltd, during the public presentation of the product in Abuja, expressed optimism that the product will herald unprecedented changes in HIV testing in the country.

Tony Adonye, from the NASCP laboratory who made a presentation on the Wantai HIV Test Kit evaluation confirmed that the test kit passed through a strict evaluation process in order to gain the necessary approval.