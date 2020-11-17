BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The director-general of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Gambo Aliyu, has called on key players in the campaign to curb the spread of AIDS in country to work closely together in a bid to complement Nigeria’s effort to achieve the UNAIDS 90-90-90 target of ending the spread of AIDS.

The DG, who made the call during the retreat organised for members of Board and Management of the Agency, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the country’s domestic funding is estimated below 30 per cent, even though the country accounts for more than half of new infections and deaths from HIV/AIDS related deaths.

Aliyu, therefore, urged the Board members on the need to bring their different field of expertise on the campaign table to effectively surge forward the national response in the midst of dwindling funding.

Speaking on-behalf of the Members of Board, the newly appointed Chairman, Sen. Dipo Odujinrin, expressed their readiness to provide leadership and advocacy for the prevention and control of the HIV/AIDS in the country as well provide inter-governmental/multi-sectoral coordination for NACA.

In his keynote address, the DG, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr. Dasuki Arabi, called on Board members as well Management of NACA to see their appointments as a call to duty and an opportunity to serve.

He indicated that “though the recent pandemic COVID-19 is rampaging the world, HIV/AIDS is still out there and so many people are infected on a daily basis”.

Arabi further explained that conflicts will occur as time goes through, but called on members of board and management of NACA to always ensure that such is resolved promptly so that Nigeria does not lag behind in the campaign to end the spread of HIV/AIDS in the Country.

The board of NACA is expected among other issues are to ensure that the Federal Government of Nigeria’s long term interest is served as well to effectively work with management of the Agency to determine the organization’s mission and long term strategies.

The retreat for NACA board members will cover discussions around the NACA Act and Mandate, Government policies, Rules and Roles of Board in Corporate Governance. Also to add are issues regarding the Provision of the Public Procurement Act 2007 and Managing Relationships by the board, Management and Stakeholders.

In declaring the retreat open, the DG BPSR implored members to take the retreat seriously and leverage on the gains, assuring NACA of the unflinching support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha in the discharge of their duties.

At the end of the retreat, it is expected that there will be an enhanced board functions, culture and governance skills would be established to help good understanding of the coordinating role in the national response.