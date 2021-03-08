BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has called for equality in HIV/AIDS services, saying no woman should be left behind.

Director-general of NACA, Dr Gambo Aliyu, who made the call in a statement on Monday, said six out of 10 persons living with HIV in the country are females.

He said young women aged 20-24 in the country are three times more likely to be living with HIV than men of the same age.

“In this group, HIV prevalence was 1.3 per cent compared to 0.4 per cent in men. This fact should reinforce why we must continue to push for equality in access to HIV and Covid-19 services, empowerments and employment opportunities for women and adolescent girls as this will bring about achieving gender equality and ensuring no woman is left behind,’’ said Gambo.

International Women’s Day, also known as the International Working Women’s Day or United Nations Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace is celebrated every year on the 8th of March throughout the world.

According to the DG, this year’s theme, which is ‘’Women in leadership; Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world’’, celebrates the tremendous effort of women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the Covid-19 Pandemic.

He said women are playing a vital role in the fight against the HIV pandemic here in Nigeria and around the world, even in the phase of COVID-19.