The federal government has called on the state governments to take their rightful place in the development of a sustainability framework for HIV national response.

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha who made the call yesterday at the maiden edition of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) Day celebration, in Abuja, emphasized the importance of partnerships and harmonisation of programmes for greater impact.

“It is in this regard that I call on state governments to take their rightful place in this partnership as we develop a sustainability framework for the national response,” he said.

Mustapha highlighted some notable milestones achieved by NACA under the present administration as “landmark HIV survey which showed fewer Nigerians were living with HIV and the most likely geographic locations to find them.

“One million persons living with HIV were identified and placed on treatment within the last six years and the launch of the private sector led HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria”.

The director-general of NACA, Gambo Aliyu, said, “February 22 of every year provides an opportunity for reflection on the successes of the national response, celebrate all communities, partners, and stakeholders for the milestones achieved and renew our commitments to end AIDS by 2030.”

He noted that Nigeria was on the verge of achieving UNAID’s programmatic indicators for epidemic control due to tremendous growth in the agency’s programmes over the last six years.

“As we approach epidemic control, we need to end all forms of inequality, leave no one behind as well as ensure inclusive implementation of our programmes at community levels if we must sustain the gains made in the last six years,” he said.

Speaking further, Gambo said, “This year we expect a tremendous growth in our programme for prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV (PMTCT) as we take key steps towards ensuring no child is born HIV positive in Nigeria”.