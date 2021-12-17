A non governmental organisation, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), has advocated for the adoption of HIV self-testing, saying the self-test via using oral fluid or blood finger-prick will enable more people know their status.

Describing HIV self-testing kit as an effective strategy in scaling-up HIV testing for epidemic response, the NGO said countries, which includes Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia were identified due to its high unmet need for child and adolescent antiretroviral therapy (ART).

The Oraquick HIV self-test kit has been recognised by World Health Organisation (WHO) and registered by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Speaking during a one-day symposium on HIV Self- testing Programming (HIVST) in Nigeria with the theme: HIVST Programming in Nigeria- The Journey So Far”, organised by Faster Project of the CRS, the project director, CRS, Dr Chizoba Mbanefo, the HIV Self- testing services was one of the innovative strategies and approach required to increase uptake of HIV testing services especially for population with low access and higher risk of HIV.

She stated that the two year programme from 2019 to 2021 was designed to accelerate progress in paediatric HIV diagnosis and treatment in four countries.

Mbanefo said Nigeria is one of the leading countries in terms of HIV burden, adding that the programme was fashioned to increase access for children and adolescents who have HIV.

According to her, “To increase access for testing, for linkage to health facilities, initiation on ART and to ensure viral suppression.

“We also work with community volunteers in the hard reach communities in terms of how to guide adolescents and their parents on how to use the self-test kit.”

She highlighted some of its achievements to include; demand creation and service delivery, where FASTER, distributed 100,000 HIV self-test kits to clients across 282 service delivery such as health facilities, community pharmacies, traditional birth attendance, among others.

She added that the project was implemented in conjunction with the US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) in seven states, including the FCT.

On her part, a Senior Scientific Officer, Mrs Sabina Aiki, of the department of National AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Federal Ministry of Health noted that Nigeria needed to review its policy on HIV self-testing.

She said that an updated guidelines on HIV self-testing would redirect individuals’ mind who might want to carry out the test, adding that, the guidelines introduce in 2018 was long overdue for review.

“The guidelines introduced in 2018 is long overdue for review, a lot of things have changed, a number of things have also come-in in HIV self-testing, new strategies have come in, we want to ensure that everything on HIV testing matches the World Health recommendations and policy.

“With the new guidelines, we are working to ensure the testing happened in the community, we want people to be able to access HIV self-testing in community and also in the private sector,” she stressed.

Mr Harry Omoakhia, the brand manager, Oraquick HIV self-test kit, stated that his organisation had been undertaking the moderation of self-test kit for the past few years and had yielded good results for people who had used it.

According to him, out of the 100, 000 kit his organisation have distributed, 99 per cent who collected the test kits have used it, stressing that, ability to reach a wide audience is one of the advantages of test kit.

“The test kit are dependable and has 99 per cent of sensitivity, the Oraquick HIV test kit has been registered by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA).