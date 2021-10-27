Like other countries of the world, Nigeria committed to the goal to end Mother-to-Child-Transmission (MTCT) of HIV by 2020. One year later, many babies are still being born with HIV in the country.

According to the UNAIDS report, 2017, Nigeria contributes the largest proportion of new vertically acquired HIV infections among children. The report said that Nigeria accounts for over 12.4 per cent of the global burden of HIV infected children with an estimated number of 267,000 children living with HIV in the country.

A recent report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on HIV infection among children in Nigeria shows that about 15 per cent of global AIDS-related deaths in children and adolescents occur in Nigeria. About 22,000 new infections occurred in children aged 0 to 14 years in 2019 with 13,000 AIDS-related deaths in children in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, report by the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (NASCP) 2017, showed that Nigeria was expected to have 9,764,286 (100 per cent) pregnant women annually but the number of new antenatal clients stood at 4,025,074 (40.9per cent) while the number of those tested positive was 64,811 (39.2 per cent).

The report revealed that the number of HIV positive women who are on antiretroviral drugs in the country were 50,890 (78.5 per cent) and the percentage of children living with HIV/AIDS in the country were 221,729 while the number of children on ART 54,167 (24.4per cent).This shows that there are significant missed opportunities for testing pregnant women who attended antenatal across the country.

To achieve the goal of elimination of MTCT of HIV, at least 90 per cent of HIV infected women must have access to comprehensive prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV services including anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs) during pregnancy, labour, delivery and breastfeeding periods.

However, LEADERSHIP findings showed that there are significant missed opportunities for testing pregnant women who attended antenatal across the country.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria has 59.1 per cent gap in pregnant women accessing antenatal.

The ministry’s data on HIV Tested Services (HTS) among antenatal attendees from 2015 to 2020 shows that only 18,014,592 out of the estimated 43,889,668 pregnant women in the country attended antenatal.

This indicates that 25,875,076 pregnant women did not access antenatal services in the period and were therefore not captured in the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT) reporting system in the period.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) EMTCT targets 95 per cent ANC coverage, 95 per cent testing coverage for pregnant women and 95 per cent PMTCT coverage, however, ANC coverage in Nigeria remains at 24 per cent.

The data, which was contained in the presentation made by a health expert, Dr Ijaodola Olugbenga, at a 3-day media dialogue on PMTCT, organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with UNICEF, at Calabar, Cross River State, noted that Nigeria contributes 22,000 new HIV infections among children.

This has raised concerns among stakeholders, as the country risks breeding generations of HIV positive children.

Olugbenga, who is the assistant director, National AIDS and STIs Control Program (NASCP), Federal Ministry of Health(FMOH), identified the gaps in HIV prevention services as poor access to the formal public health sector, adding that PMTCT services at present reaches only about two- third of pregnant women in Nigeria.

According to him, many states are yet to respond to the provision of adequate funding for HIV programmatic activities including PMTCT, adding that the challenge of having a comprehensive data reporting system remains an Ineligible improvement in antenatal care and facility delivery uptake.

Speaking further, Olugbenga said low pediatric HIV case identification, poor linkage to care and treatment for children living with HIV remain a challenge.

He, however, noted that 90 per cent of the pregnant women who showed up at health facilities reporting PMTCT got tested for HIV.

Meanwhile, experts have attributed some of the gaps to poor funding on the part of government, ignorant especially among pregnant women in the rural areas, stigmatisation and discrimination.

The director-general of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Sani Aliyu, said “While we have made some progress, a lot of children are being born with HIV. The challenge is about bringing the mothers to access antenatal so that they can get tested.”

Aliyu, however, said the agency was working in the area of advocacy, trying to increase knowledge of the mothers, especially those in the rural areas while calling for champions from all social sectors to join hands with NACA in addressing the cultural and social barriers that impact on acceptance and uptake of antenatal care services.