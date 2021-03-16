By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has threatened to seize petrol hoarded by any filling station.

The commission chairman, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado made the threat yesterday while monitoring filling stations selling above the approved pump price of N165 per litre .

‘’Our findings have indicated that some of the filling stations are hoarding the fuel in tankers kept elsewhere not at the petrol

stations, with the motive of selling at a higher price.

’ This is the second phase of our monitoring exercise, we would not allow the masses to be short changed because since there is no increase in the price of the product, there is no reason for marketers to do so,’’ he said.

The anti-hoarding unit of the commission led by the chairman inspected over 48 petrol filling stations in the metropolis and outskirts of Kano where many werediscovered to have the products but not dispensing to the public.

Some of the filling stations that were not dispensing with all the pumps were compelled to do so in order not to create queues as it

was discovered that it was one of the tactics to create artificial scarcity.

Many of the motorists interviewed during the operations commended the anti-corruption commission for embarking on the operations that led to the free flow of fuel to motorists in the state.