Nigeria Men’s Hockey Team at the Africa Cup of Nations held in Accra, Ghana, has won the bronze medal after beating Kenya 4-2 in the third place match of the competition played on Sunday.

President, Nigeria Hockey Federation, Simon Nkom, congratulated the team for their outstanding performance at the competition, adding that Nigeria is a strong country to beat when it comes to Hockey in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria female Team, which narrowly lost out to Kenya 2-1 to miss the semi-final spot, came out strong to beat Namibia 1-nil in the classification match to emerge 5th at the competition.

The players have returned to the country Monday night.

