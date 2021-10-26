This year’s Africa Hockey club championship scheduled to hold in Ghana from October 28 to November 12, 2021 may be decided without one of Nigeria’s representatives participating.

According to the secretary-general of Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF), Rita Moshindi, the competition which will witness the best from the continent, has 30 clubs meeting to battle it out in both male and female categories for the trophies at stake.

Moshindi said the federation was worried that only three clubs out of four that qualified to represent Nigeria have shown commitment to participate in the tournament, as the chance of the Nigeria Police team participating seems hanging in the balance.

According to her, for the Ladies, Plateau and Delta will fly the country’s flag while Kaduna and the Police team will participate in the men category.

NHF scribe said feelers from the police team are not showing positive signs, this she noted may be the wrong advice given to the new Inspector General of Police Usman Ali Baba as the clubs are representing their states and clubs.

She added that this was not the first and second time the police will be representing the country as they were part of the competitions in 2015 and 2018 in South Africa and Ghana respectively.

She appealed to those in authority in the Police high command to act to save the situation.