The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the hoisting of the tallest Nigerian flag erected at Malam Alu Agro Allied Farm in Birnin Kudu local government area of Jigawa State as a symbol of national pride and unity.

LEADERSHIP reports that the flag is hoisted on the tallest pole in Nigeria, which is 50 metres high, aimed at spurring Nigerians to develop the right values and nation-building ethos.

Speaking during the inspection of the farm in Birnin Kudu on Monday, Alhaji Mohammed also described the agricultural strides of Malam Alu Agro Allied Farm “as a clear testimony to the success of the agricultural revolution embarked upon by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

Quoting Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru, the minister said, “At least two programmes of this administration, the anchor borrowers programme, and the presidential fertilizer initiative, have succeeded in revolutionising agriculture in Nigeria.”

He added, “Today’s visit is a double-barrelled one, aimed at showcasing successes in agriculture as well as in tourism. Hon Farouk Aliyu according to the popular maxim has used one stone to kill two birds.

“Not only is he showcasing success in agriculture, he is also helping to make Jigawa a choice destination for tourists by erecting the tallest Nigerian flag pole in the country. This is good thinking for which I commend him.”

He noted that the State Government has succeeded in making Jigawa one of the most peaceful states in the country.

He said, “You will realise that a monumental achievement spanning agriculture, tourism, and security has been recorded.”

Earlier, Jigawa State governor, Badaru, said the farm is one of the thousand of agric investments made by Jigawa people in answer to the clarion call of President Muhammad Buhari who said “We must produce what we eat and we must eat what we produced.”

Badaru promised to continue to support small and large-scale farmers in the state to boost their production through adopting the modern agricultural practice.

In his comments during the visit, Badaru said the flag was designed by a Yoruba engineer, erected with the support of an Igbo man and hoisted and sponsored by a Fulani man.

He said Nigeria has all human and mineral resources which if developed along with national patriotism, unity and love, the country would be the happiest society for all.