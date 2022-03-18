Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has appealed to institutions to immediately upload details of the candidates for the board to process their condonement applications.

This is coming following complaints by some candidates of their inability to obtain their admission letters which would qualify them to proceed on the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or obtain exemption letters as the case may be.

JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement yesterday, said the phenomenon is especially true of products of undisclosed illegal institutional admissions conducted outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) between 2017 and 2020.

He said, “What is, however, surprising is that, as of today, less than 5% of such students’ details had been uploaded on the Board portal by the institutions as required. It is even more egregious to note that even among the few that had been uploaded by the schools on the Board portal many of the schools had not correctly keyed in their details.

“The board, therefore, uses this medium to appeal to institutions to immediately upload appropriately the matriculation numbers, names, disciplines, year of graduation and other necessary details of the candidates for the Board to process the candidates’ condonement applications.

“The board reiterates that it is incumbent on the institutions to correctly key in the details of the candidates as illustrated on the advisory issued to institutions, advertised in the dailies and on the Board’s website for the prompt processing of candidates retroactive admission letters for them to obtain necessary clearance for their hitherto underhand admissions,” he added.

