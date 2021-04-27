BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

A frontline northern youth group, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has expressed concerns over the spate of abduction in Kaduna lately, describing it as one abduction too many.

The President of AYCF, Alhaji Yerima stated this while reacting to the recurring abductions in Kaduna, saying that the current situation requires holistic approach by all and sundry to.bring the ugly situation to an end.

The youth leader lamented, “it is very worrisome the rate at which kidnapping for ransom particularly of students has increased very lately in Kaduna State.

“You will recall that after a security report was presented to the Kaduna state and the Governor reiterated his stands to deal with bandits decisively and will not negotiate with them that what looks like a renewed attack on academic institutions and other institutions increased.

“ The 29 students of Federal college of Forestry Mechanization , Afaka are still in captivity and now another kidnap of students from Greenfield university, then abduction of Nurses and now place of worship was attacked again and now another attack in Zaria, this is certainly one abduction too many in Kaduna state.

“I therefore wish to call on government at all levels to improve on their security network to secure lives and property of their Citizenry , this must not be allowed to continue “.

“ There is no doubt that at the moment there seems to be failure of government in the area of providing security and the government need to as matter of urgency rise up to her responsibility in that area.

“ The present situation must not be allowed to get to a point where people will result to self help to protect themselves, such situation may not urgur well for a country like Nigeria , so my call is for government to do their best and build the confidence of Nigerians that they can be safe in their homes , schools, works and business places”.

Shettima also called on religious and traditional leaders to equally join forces with Government and spirited individuals to bring insecurity to an end, this must not be allowed to continue, it has already rented the image of Nigeria among commity of nation’s, he stressed.