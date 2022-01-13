Nigeria’s evaporated milk brand, Hollandia Evap Milk, has described the need for consumers to start the new year with the required nourishment needed to stay healthy during this time and beyond.

According to the manufacturer of the product, Chi Limited, the move is geared to accomplish the fitness goal and focus on healthy living for the year adding that the time to start is now, and Hollandia Evap Milk will be available to provide the nourishment and healthy choices that fits with the consumers lifestyle, personal needs and preferences.

The company in a statement assured that it would maintain good health routine adding that this cannot be over-emphasized at this time, but fortunately by including milk in our diet would help attain this goal.

‘‘Also, in addition to building and maintaining strong bones, teeth & muscles, Hollandia Evap Milk would help to keep you healthy and facilitates normal immune system function. This is because Hollandia Evap Milk contains Vitamin B, D and Calcium,’’ the statement read in part.

The company mentioned that by starting the year with the right nourishment from Hollandia Evap Milk, it will help propel you with the energy to achieve your goals throughout the year.

Speaking, brand manager, Milks and Snacks, Ademola Mafikuyomi hinted that it is important for individuals to renew their commitment to health and wellness in this new calendar year by starting each day with Hollandia Evap Milk because of its nourishment value and lifestyle benefits towards achieving their goals.

“Maintaining good health is top on the minds for many during this period. Hollandia Evap Milk provides the essential vitamins and minerals to support your health goals, and give you a great start for the year,” he said.

