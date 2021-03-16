By SAMUEL ABULUDE with Agency Reports

Hollywood veteran, Yaphet Kotto, known for his role in James Bond movie, ‘Live and Let Die’ has died at the age of 81.

The sad new was broken by Kotto’s wife, Tessie Sinahon who first posted about Kotto’s death on Monday night via the Facebook, social media platform

His agent, Ryan Goldhar also confirmed to international magazine Variety.

Tessie Sinahon posted, “I’m saddened and still shocked at the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30 pm Philippine time. You played a villain in some of your movies but for me, you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actor in Hollywood, a legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I’m going to miss you every day, my best friend, my rock”.

Kotto had feature in other flicks like ‘Alien” and the television series ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’.

In the 1973 movie, “Live and Let Die,” he played a dual role; the corrupt Caribbean dictator, Dr Kananga as well as his drug-pushing alter ego Mr Big.

Kotto also famously played technician Dennis Parker in 1979’s “Alien” and William Laughlin in the 1987 action film “The Running Man”. He played both roles alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He had a strong career in television as well, playing Al Giardello in the NBC series “Homicide: Life on the Street” from 1993 to 1999.

Born in New York City on November 15, 1939, Kotto began studying acting at the age of 16 at the Actors Mobile Theater Studio.

He is survived by his wife and six children.