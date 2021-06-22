Nigeria and the Holy See have opened new diplomatic vista with focus on collaboration to address the lingering crisis of insecurity ravaging many parts of Nigeria.

Indications to this development emerged when Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Holy See, Paul Oga Adikwu, submitted his letter of credence to the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, in the Vatican City yesterday.

In a statement released by the Nigerian Mission in Vatican City, Holy See, Pope Francis expressed readiness to collaborate with Nigeria to overcome the security changes currently witnessed in the sub-Saharan region.

The Holy Father also appreciated the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to combat security challenges witnessed in some parts of the country.

He noted that the problem is not just a Nigerian problem but a global one, adding that he will personally be involved in praying for Nigeria to overcome the situation.

In a private chat with the Pope, Ambassador Adikwu conveyed the warm greetings of President Buhari even as he expressed his readiness to hit the ground running. He added that he intends to start prayer sessions with major religious organisations both in Nigeria and in the Vatican City for the country.

Pope Francis prayed for the new ambassador, who was in the company of his family and senior staff of the Nigerian Embassy, committing him to the hand of God to succeed during his tour of duty in the Holy See.

Speaking to journalists in Rome after presenting his letter of credence, Ambassador Adikwu said, he is privileged to be appointed by President Buhari to represent him at the Vatican.