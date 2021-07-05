Gernot Rohr says some home-based Super Eagles will be considered for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which will kick-off in September.

The home Eagles were hammered 4-0 by Mexico in Sunday’s friendly played in Los Angeles, USA.

They failed to muster any shot on target as the Mexicans dominated proceedings from start to finish.

Despite the heavy defeat Rohr, speaking in the post-match press conference, stated that some of the NPFL stars will get a look in when the qualifiers commence.

“I saw a wonderful game and we are happy to see football games with the fans. It was such a long time we had to play in empty stadiums and now it has come back to normal football, normal situation.

“Mexico is number eleven in the world and they showed why. Our young team is the best professional players from Nigeria playing at home. They tried to so well, they learnt a lot and I saw some interesting players who could be part of the next World Cup qualifiers in September.

“This match today, we learnt a lot and that’s why we are happy to see this match in this conditions like a normal football game.”

The German coach spoke about the race for qualification to next year’s World Cup and tipped Mexico as one of the favourites for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

He added:”In September we will have the World Cup qualifiers and we will start at home against Liberia on the third in Lagos and few days later we will go to Cape Verde for the second game.

“We have a group of four teams and we have to finish first in this group and then progress to the play-off where we will play against any team from the other nine group.

“t is a long way to the World Cup but today’s match has given me the idea of some of the local players can be part of some of these big games.”

“We want to qualify for the World Cup like the last time and then meet teams like Mexico who showed how good they are with their movement, speed, fitness and technique. So it was a good lesson for our local players today and I think that Mexico are one of the favourites for the Concacaf Gold Cup.”