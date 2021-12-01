Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), has advised farmers in the country to reject the use of chemical fertilizers on their farms, insisting that such chemicals damage the soils and beneficial organisms.

HOMEF gave the advice in a statement issued shortly after a one-day training for farmers in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The statement, which was signed by its Media/Communication Lead, Kome Odhomor, said during the training, farmers were exposed to the dangers of using chemicals for farming.

It reads in part: “Chemical intensive agriculture is not only harmful to the soil but contributes to climate change and endangers the health of farmers and the environment.

“On the quest to increase soil fertility and boost yields with the use of chemicals, farmers unknowingly endanger their economic future and further sign into a lifetime of health problems.

“Frequent exposure to chemical pesticides can cause cancer and other

neurological, immunologic, respiratory and reproductive diseases.”

The group, therefore, advised farmers to embrace Agroecology, saying that natural fertilisers do not pose any harm to the soil, rather they nourish the soil.

It added: “The use of harmful chemicals and GMOs do not solve the problems we have faced with food scarcity rather it damages the soils and beneficial organisms.

“Natural fertilisers do not pose

any harm to the soil, rather they nourish the soil.”