Kaduna State High Court presided by Justice Gideon Kurada would on Wednesday determine the fate of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem el- Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah Ibrahim, who have been standing trial in the court for the past four years.

This was disclosed by the president of the Media Forum of the Islamic Movement, Ibraheem Musa, in a press statement he issued to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Musa said the court is expected to give judgement on the No-Case submission by the lead counsel to Sheikh Zakzaky, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) in which he argued that even though the prosecution called 15 witnesses, none of them was able to establish any connection between the alleged crimes and Sheikh Zakzaky.

LEADERSHIP reports that Zakzaky is facing trial for charges including unlawful assembly, culpable homicide and disruption of public peace, charges preferred against him by the Kaduna State government.

In the last sitting of the court held on July 1, 2021, Falana prayed the court to rule in favour of his clients and if that happens, the cleric and his wife will be set free after about six years since their arrest and detention.

If would be recalled that two other courts had earlier upheld the no-case submission in respect of almost 200 members of the IMN, who were accused of similar offences with Sheikh Zakzaky, and were discharged and acquitted.

Also in 2016 a Federal High Court in Abuja restored the fundamental human rights of the embattled Shifted cleric and his wife and set them free but the Federal Government refused to obey the court order.