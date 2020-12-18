By Juliana Etebom, Abuja

The House of Representative Member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Hon. Tolulope Akande has empowered youths and women of her constituency on fashion design.

Hon Akande while Speaking to LEADERSHIP in an interview, said the empowerment program would help alleviate the suffering of the less privileged people of Oluyole Federal Constituency and urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the materials.

“We have been able to empower the youth and women on tailoring, making of Aso-Oke and tie and dye for export and local market, we also provided them with start-up fund and training manual for the participants to boost their businesses”.

However, Hon Akande, who is also the Chairperson, House Committee on Diaspora, also called for passage of the motion of Diaspora Voting Bill set for second reading soon in the lower chamber.

She said, “Diaspora voting bill is important, there are millions of Nigerians in the Diaspora, we need to give them the platform to contribute and make choices of who should govern them.

“The volume of cash sent back home from Nigerians in the diaspora are in trillions of naira. So there is a need to give them a voice and opportunity to vote also for the remittance of funds to the federal government account.

“We have been able to repatriate nine Nigerian women who were stranded in Lebanon.”

Hon Akande also noted that she has equally moved a motion for amendment of sexual harassment bill because of the current realities as a result of the rampant insecurities challenges in the country.