The Honourable Member representing the Yenogoa, Kolokuma Opokuma Federal Constituency, Prof. Steve Azaiki has been nominated for the Nation Builders Achievers Award (NBAA).

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by the national director, NBAA, Amb Raymond Jefferson, said the NBAA management is committed to honouring deserving personalities across the country who have devoted themselves to nation building.

He said Prof. Azaiki alongside other nation builders who were meritoriously nominated awardees will be presented their awards in Abuja on 18 December, 2020.

“The NBAA recognizes exceptional individuals and organizations whose exploits towards the growth and development of Nigeria/Africa have distinguished them as nation builders.

“The award aims to motivate leaders and future leaders to make a sustainable positive impact in the society towards the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030,” he said.

Jefferson said Prof. Azaiki established the world environmental movement for Africa (WENFA) an NGO that focuses on the environment, and was the pioneer commissioner of agriculture and natural resources in Bayelsa State, and served twice as the Secretary to his State Government (SSG).

“The change we seek in this country can be achieved by young people, and for this reason, I remain committed to playing my part, making key contributions to all-round national development,” he said these were the word of Prof. Azaiki when he received his nomination certificate at National Assembly Abuja.

“Prof. Azaiki also held a position as a member of Bayelsa State advisory council and he was actively involved in the combating of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria by moving a motion on the need to establish a N15 billion COVID-19 fund for universities. He was a pro-chancellor and chairman governing council of Niger Delta University (NDU) and he also moved the motion for the construction of the east-west road which was approved and construction has started already.

“He has constantly reached out to his constituency with different programmes and incentives for their benefits,” he added.