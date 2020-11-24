By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Hon Mas’ud Musa Bashir MD, Al- Mas’ud Oli & Gas among others to be honored at the 9th Peace Achievers International Conference and Award which is committed to honouring deserving personalities across the world who have contributed to Africa’s and Nigeria’s peace and stability.

The event which has become one of the biggest gatherings of influential personalities in Africa had in its last edition honoured the Dr Attahiru Bafarawa, Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Shina Peller and others at the topnotch event.

This year, many personalities have been pencil down for different categories of award for their contributions to peace in the country. Icon of Peace and nation-building, Peacebuilder/Award for excellence in community development, Peacebuilder/Award for excellence in community development and leadership skills and others, respectively.

Also among those to be honoured this year are Hon Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Deputy Governor Sokoto State, Justice Abubakar Malami SAN, His Excellency, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Executive Governor of Kano State, Fatima Mohammed, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibrahim, Dr Anthony Ezekwugo, Adewale Aladejana, Dr Abelagi Fred Tersoo, High Chief Peters Higgins, Alh Dr Ummarun Kwabo AA Jarman of Sokoto, His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi Sule, The Executive Governor, Nasarawa State, Alazigha Oweipa Emmanuel, Amb Sara Abdul, Style Plus, Amb Opuama Akegbede JP,FCE, Amb Kingsley Azonobi, Mr Nicky Jones Okeke, Mr Theo Ubani Onye, Prince Ado Ibrahim, Dr Gloria Praise, Alh Abubakar Nagenu Ndadama, HRH. Alh. Abdullahi Amegwu Abgo 111, Mr Mailafia Yakubu Agabi, CSP and among others.

According to the Chairman, the planning committee, Amb Kingsley Amafibe, the award recognises individuals that have contributed immensely to nation-building, through peace-related programmes and advocacy, job creation and entrepreneurship. ‘They will be honoured for their leadership roles and selfless service in peace building and commitment to programmes that promote peace, youth and economic development,’ he said.

The award categories will cover a vast range of sectors to prove the organizations promise on rewarding individuals from different walks of life. There were categories for excellence in youth empowerment, award for outstanding leadership in public sector governance, award for innovation and technology, award for NGO of the year to name a few. The event takes place on November 27th in Abuja Nigeria.