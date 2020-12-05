Former Honourable member representing Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency of Gombe state, Hon. Fatima Binta Bello, has rejoiced with the Gombe born politician cum philanthropist, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe) on his birthday today; 5th December, 2020.

Hon. Binta who was a former minority whip of the 8th Assembly, wishes Jamil Gwamna a year filled with good luck, good health, and much happiness.

In the congratulatory message, she also applauds Jamil Gwamna, adding that his exemplary leadership is commendable and recommendable.

While described him as a selfless being and an altruist to the core as far as humanity is concerned, Binta Bello also states that Jamil Gwamna is a de-tribalized Nigerian whose state of origin is Gombe but his influential tentacles are planted beyond the shores of the country.

Gwamna who contested the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in 2019 election, is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).