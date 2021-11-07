It was the gathering of crémé dela crémé of the society when the revered Emir Of Argungu, Alh.Samaila Muhammad Mera (CON) celebrated his 25th years on the throne (Silver Jubilee) with the turbaning ceremony of Senate President H.E Sen. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawal as “Ganuwar Kabi,” Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen.Orji Uzo Kalu as “Kibiyar Kabi” and Eng. Garba Haruna as “Garkuwar Kabi.”

Kebbi State which is popular with the famous Argungu fishing festival also welcomed one of Nigeria’s energetic politician, Hon. Mohammed Garba Gololo ( MGG) to the state amidst cheers from the people.

Gololo who’s also known for his contribution to national development and philanthropic gestures across the globe was also a 2-time Federal House of Representatives member who chaired some top committees that saw so many projects across Nigeria been executed.

According to him, his HRH, Alh.Samaila Muhammad Mera is a man of dignity who has held the throne of Argungu for the past 25years with respect. He prayed that God would keep him to celebrate another Golden jubilee and he would be around to celebrate with him.

“It’s important to celebrate with this great man who has kept the revered throne sacred. The Emir of Argungu is a man that’s worthy of my praise. I seldom praise people easily, but the emir has shown capacity and greatness and he’s worthy of my praise. I wish him many more years on the throne,” Hon. Mohammed Gololo states.

Argungu is a city in Nigeria’s Kebbi State, situated on the Sokoto River. As of 2007 Argungu had an estimated population of 47,064. The city is the seat of the Argungu Emirate, a traditional state. The city is a major agricultural center for the area, with key crops including tobacco, peanuts, rice, millet, wheat, and sorghum. The city also hosts an annual international fishing festival which was suspended for 11 years. The Argungu fishing festival was held again in the year 2020 from March 11–14.