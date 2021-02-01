By Our Correspondent

Following calls that an APC chieftain Hon. Mohammed Garba Gololo called on President Muhamadu Buhari to sack the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); Boss Mustapha, national security adviser; Babagana Monguno and all members of the federal executive council (FEC) members, his personal assistant (PA) Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani said his boss loyalty to the presidency is intact and shouldn’t be taken for granted.

He made this known while responding to the misconception of a report by one Garus Gololo, that he was the one who published story to mock the president and his executives.

The report had advised President Buhari to sack his national security adviser ;Babagana Monguno, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) , Boss Mustapha and all members of the federal executive council (FEC), which many have thought it was the honourable member who was responsible because of the similarities of names.

According to Tijjani, the publication mislead lots of people who called to know why his boss wanted to tarnish the cordial relationships he enjoys with Mr President and his FEC members.

Though, investigation revealed that nobody with the name Garus Gololo is an APC chieftain in his constituency, he called on people to desist from raising confusion to gain political attention.

He further enumerated what Hon. Mohammed Garba Gololo thinks about the president and his administration. He stated:

“They completed and commissioned the Abuja–Kaduna rail line and the Abuja metro-rail project. Similarly, the previously abandoned Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line is undergoing test runs and will soon be commissioned, as of now almost 80 per cent completion.

“ it’s on record that the APC government is committed to rebuilding and expanding our road networks. According to statistics, In 2018, 1,531 kilometres of roads have been constructed and 1,008 kilometres rehabilitated across the country.

“Priority projects such as the Abuja–Kaduna Kano highway,as well as the decond Niger bridge are well underway through the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund. Therefore, it’s imaginary someone to claims otherwise, talk more of my boss, Hon. Gololo personality.

“Reports shows that, in the North-West, the federal government completed the Sokoto to Tambuwal–Jega roads comprising 135km out of the entire Sokoto to Yauri stretch and sections of Kaduna–Eastern bypass and Kano–Western bypass are also progressing.

“In the North-East, the administration started work on the long-neglected Mayo– Belwa–Jada roads, and the Gombe–Numan–Jalingo roads and recently awarded the reconstruction of bridges damaged by insurgency. While Kano to Maiduguri is 90 percent completed.”He stated.

In addition, Tajuddeen said the government with its team secured N100billion Sukuk Bond is being use to fund another 25 road projects across the country.

“Before 2015, 14 local government areas were under the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists, thank God for the kind, experience and dedication of the National Security Adviser, Maj. Babagana Munguno. As of today, no local government is under the influence of the insurgency, the territorial integrity of the country is protected with the help of our gallant troops. And the terrorist are completely subdued. The National Security adviser is a complete gentleman with the technical know how on how to defeat terrorists whereever they hide.

“The secretary to the Government of the federation, double as presidential committee chairman on COVID-19. Boss Gida Mustapha is a household name. An astute lawyer, an experienced politician, a rare gem, who’s discharging his duties with panache, competence, dedication, and total commitment to the realisation of the yearnings and expectations of all Nigerians.

” It’s evidently clear the efforts of presidential task force on COVID-19 led by this extra ordinary gentleman, which make the country containing the spread of the virus. They are up and doing to make all Nigerians safe. As the Engine room of this administration, his efforts can’t be overemphasize and deserve to be appreciated by all and sundry.

“Boss Mustapha is walking the talk, the priority areas critical to attaining the objectives of good governance is visible in the administration through the effort of SGF, the priorities are: “building a thriving and sustainable economy; enhancing social inclusion, reducing poverty; enlarging agricultural output for food security and export, attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products as well as expanding transport and other infrastructural development,” which are physically and evidently in every nooks and crannies of the country.” He added.

He further said his boss, Hon. Muhammad Garba Gololo is a loyal member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and a believer of democracy. His 100per cent loyalty to this administration of President Muhammad Buhari can’t be rubbished by anyone.