By Anthony Ada Abraham,

It was an amazing atmosphere adorned with a refreshing scenes as the Chairman of Tetrazzini Group, Prince Don Okonkwo, and his Wife, Princess Okonkwo were joined by friends, family members and well-wishers to celebrate with them on his Golden Jubilee birthday and Silver Jubilee Wedding anniversary celebrations held at 2nd Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi Lagos state.

According to our correspondent, he gathered that the double celebrations of the 50th Birthday and 25th Wedding Anniversary of Prince Don Okonkwo was indeed colourful and was graced by the crémé dela crémé of the society including celebrities and public figures like Minister for state, Mines and steel, Uche Ogah, Senator Annie Okonkwo, Hon. Ned Okonkwo, Funnybone, Kennyblac, Jmartims, Bbnaija stars, Kiddwaya, Erica and host of others. The delightful celebration recorded also several entertaining performance including gospel singers, musical arts, comedy and dance Presentations from Mercy Chinwo, Tim Godfrey, Kennyblac Funnybone, Jmartims etc.

Speaking with Newsmen, His Excellency, Prince Don Okonkwo, who was a former Anambra Governorship Aspirant and currently the Honorary Counsel of Congo DRC to Nigeria expressed appreciation to God Almighty. He stressed his praises and thanksgiving to God, stating that everything was by God’s grace and help. He was quite delighted, expressing happiness and joyfulness for attaining a new age.

He also commended and appreciated his wife for their happiness, understanding, faithfulness, he described her as a wonderful and God-fearing Woman. He prayed for God’s blessings upon his wife and children. He also noted that their 25years of marriage had filled with joy, growth and productivity, stressing that the future can only but get better.

Prince Don Okonkwo and his wife has continued to receive congratulatory messages, gestures and presents from several persons from within and across the world. As successful Entrepreneur, Don Okonkwo has been honoured with several prestigious awards and recognitions, both at national and international levels.