Leader of the House of Representatives, Benue Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Caucus, Hon Samson Okwu on Friday hails Governor Samuel Ortom for encouraging youths participation in governance.

Okwu in a chat with journalists in Abuja described Governor Ortom’s move to encourage Benue youths to actively participate in governance as laudable.

The top ranking lawmaker said”Ortom within a space of five years has changed the political landscape of the Food Basket of the Nation into an adorable place for youth development.

“I am saying this as the chairman of the youth sports development body of the state because the evidence are abound across our state.

“In sports we have never had it this good and the testimony is there for all to see in our beloved state as this is fast crystalizing into bringing the youth closer to corridor of power.

“His latest efforts to bring our youths to actively participate in governance will give them a sense of exhibiting their energy towards positive development of our state,”Okwu added.

