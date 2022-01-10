Hon Reps member representing, Ahoada West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni from Rivers State, Hon Prince Uchechukwu has bagged honorary doctorate degree award from IHERIS University, Togo.

Speaking at the award presentation, the Registrar of Iheris Institute, Dr Adamu Muhammad said that in the human society, there is a wide acceptability of reward system for individuals who have done extraordinary things for the positive advancement of the society. However, in most cases, these rewards do not come or sometimes they come late when the recipient has gone to the great beyond.

According to him immortalization is not a bad idea, there is a great honour in acknowledging those who have distinguished themselves while they are living. A line of praise for the living is better than a sonnet of elegy.

“It was on this premise the management team of IHERIS University Togo decided to honour individuals who have contributed immensely to the development of our society in recent times.

“Our university is a bilingual institution that domiciled in Lomé Republic of Togo which is built on the platform of integrity and probity and we stand tall for excellence in Africa.

“We have a very strong partnership with Girne American University Of Cyprus, Accredited and recognized by International Association of universities, UNESCO, European Accreditation for quality assurance, Nigerian federal ministry of education among others. Where facilities are concerned, IHERIS University boasts of the best equipment to complement the theoretical foundations of our students.

“Our well ventilated multimedia lecture rooms are conducive for learning and they rank with what is obtainable in world class universities. Our academic and non academic staffers are qualified and are performing excellently in their respective offices,” Muhammad said.

The list of awardees parade great men and women who are notable royals, public servants, clerics, entrepreneurs and politicians. Interestingly, some of them are still in their prime.

Having a good number of youthful leaders on the list of awardees is not accidental. We believe strongly in our university that the future is in the hands of the younger generations and we are of the view that they must be motivated for their undeniable contributions to our society in their various spheres of influence.

In his acceptance speech, the House Of Reps member representing, Ahoada West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency of Rivers State, Hon Prince Uchechukwu Obi said that the award is a clear demonstration camaraderie between the Nigeria nation and Benin Republic.

“I believe the award will open a new chapter to the strong and symbolic relationship between my constituents, Nigeria as a whole.

“This has also proven that this great institution has a global mentality. In this age when black nations need to make their mark at the global stage, studying in the institution like this will assist fluid transmission of African values and across pollination and across fertilization of opinions and ideas towards a greater Africa,” Obi stated.

Sarkin Arewa Students West Africa, His Royal Highest Amb Makita Jodah said that the award means to add more wings to prince Hon Uchechukwu Obi for what they are doing to the less privilege and they should keep on doing it more.

“This would encourage others ones because not just you being the serving member but you have to impact to the less privilege and your community at large.

“In terms of leadership I will refer to president Muhammadu Buhari who is working tirelessly to ensure that he keep the unity of Nigeria safe. He I s also doing his best to end the insurgency. I’m from Adamawa state and I knew what we were as compare to now. Normalcy have return schools are opened as compare to the previous times.

“We are urging other leaders to honest and be fair to themselves because before they emerged to that position they have made alot of promises which we all know they will not fulfilled the whole of the promises but they should try to do at least 70-80% of their promises,” Said Jodah.