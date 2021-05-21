World renowned automobile brand – Honda Motor Company has unveiled all new, luxurious, 10th generation, best-selling midsize sedan VTEC turbo engine which debuts first-ever turbo-charged engine with series of pocket-friendly and enticingly valuable tech adds-on.

The all-new auto tech being introduced into Nigerian automobile market by Honda Motor Company through its subsidiary in Nigeria; Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited, comes with new auto features and techs.

Speaking on the massively enticing experience which the 10th generation, 2021 Honda Accord promises to offer would-be users, Remi Adams, Head of Sales, Marketing and Logistics, Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited, declared that Honda Accord 2021 model is “all new from the ground up.

According to Adams, the car is built on a new platform with a lower, wider stance, a lighter and more rigid unibody structure hinged on a lighter and more sophisticated chassis; advanced new power unit with Accord’s first-ever turbocharged engine.

“Elegant and modern exterior detailing compliments the Accord’s new, more dynamic design. The bold and upright front fascia is highlighted by Honda’s signature chrome wing front grille positioned above a large main air intake and flanked by available LED headlights and LED fog lights. The chiselled hood features a distinctive and aggressive raised centre, and the deeply sculpted body sides enhance the visual length and strength of the lower body.”

Adams, who gave an insight into the operations and offerings of the new brand at the unveiling 2021 Honda Accord in Lagos on April 29th, 2021 said “The direct-injected 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine has a lightweight, low-pressure die-cast aluminium alloy cylinder head with exhaust manifold cast directly into the cylinder head, eliminating the need for a separate exhaust manifold.

“A low-friction, silent-chain drives dual overhead cams and four valves per cylinder. The cam drive is maintenance free throughout the life of the engine. To help further reduce weight, new thin-wall hollow camshafts are used and to benefit fuel efficiency, emissions and power, the turbo engine utilizes sodium filled exhaust valves.”

While talking on additional benefits expected to be enjoyed by would-be buyers and users, the Head of Sales, Marketing and Logistics, Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited, noted that the new Accord would enjoy added benefits in service so as to ensure adequate and timely servicing of the superb engine to get maximum efficiency.

“For the first time, the Accord will become the first Honda model in our Nigeria line-up to enjoy 6-year free service for periodic maintenance parts up till 90,000km, whichever comes first. The benefits come as a complete package as it includes cost of parts and labour.

Furthermore, this Honda Accord 2021 will also enjoy a 5-year manufacturer warranty as opposed to the standard 3-year warranty that any competitors can offer on brand new automobiles. This gesture is to ensure that good service culture is maintained and sustained so that users can totally enjoy the full performance of the 2021 All New Accord at its best”, he stated.