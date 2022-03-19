Honey Ogundeyi is the founder and CEO of Edukoya, a learning mobile app, she founded in May, 2021 and later launched in December, 2021.

Since its launch in December, 2021, Ogundeyi’s Edukoya online platform has helped thousands of students to get access to top-quality education, enabling them to achieve their goals and get ahead in life.

Ogundeyi typically build companies around problems she had faced and she is extremely motivated to see better solutions using technology, be it across ecommerce, financial technology or education technology. She is passionate about using technology to uplift Africa and this has been a major driving force for her entrepreneurship journey.

Ogundeyi was an associate with UBA Group from 2004 to 2006. She later moved to McKinsey & Company, a consulting firm to many of the world’s most influential businesses and institutions from 2009 to 2010, as senior analyst. She then joined Ericsson, as senior business consultant (from 2009 to 2010), global brand management-brand capability manager (from 2010 to 2011) and head of brand management, sub Saharan Africa (from 2011 to 2012), respectively.

She moved to Google as industrial manager in 2012, leading Google’s commercial strategy and business growth in Nigeria and then moved to UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, where she served as the country director. Having worked in technology space for the last 18 years, Ogundeyi decided to start her own company. She started by pioneering Nigeria’s first fashion commerce platform, Fashpa, in April 2014. She built the first version herself and started the site from the bedroom of her flat in Lagos. She wanted to solve a problem for many women in Nigeria at the time, by using Fashpa to provide access to good quality fashion items at decent prices for women. After that, in July, 2018, Ogundeyi joined Kuda, Nigeria’s first and largest digital bank today. She was part of the founding team at Kuda. As the Chief Marketing Officer at Kuda, her work was instrumental in helping the company reach millions of customers in under two years.

Ogundeyi, in December, 2021, decided to launch Edukoya because of her experience in the education system in Nigeria. She attended a federal government secondary school and she remembered that with a class of over a 100 students, teachers often with their best efforts were in many cases unable to give each student personal attention.

She says: “A vicious cycle ensued: with little time to personalize lessons, the teacher would be unable to respond to every student’s requests to further explain concepts.

“Later, when the teacher would call on students to answer questions, but, not understanding the concepts, many including myself wouldn’t be able to answer. Our learning experience focused mainly on memorizing to pass exams and not to learn. This dynamic is not peculiar to Nigeria, it’s a global problem.”

Ogundeyi believes that personalised learning which the app currently offers to the next generation of students, would have had a great impact on her learning experiences at the time. Ogundeyi’s Edukoya app secured US$3.5 million in pre-seed funding in an investment round led by Global VC, Target Global and included strategic participation from angel investors including European and African founders such as Paystack’s Shola Akinlade, Kuda’s Babs Ogundeyi and Musty Mustapha, Fintech Stash’s Brandon Krieg and Ed Robinson, Aux Money’s Raffael Johnen, among others. Her vision is to redefine online education for the next generation of Africans and her goal is to democratise access and make high quality content accessible and affordable to every student, regardless of where he or she lives on the continent. Ogundeyi is one of the few female founders in Nigeria, especially in the tech space. The pre-seed investment in Edukoya, is groundbreaking for two reasons- it is the largest for an educational technology company in Africa and also the largest for a female founder in Africa. While this is very commendable, her dream is to see more female founders at the forefront of the technology sector in Africa. “In order to create a more diverse and inclusive technology world, we need to empower, invest and encourage the next generation of female innovators to pursue and develop careers in technology. It’s a process, it takes time, action and positive role models,” she said this in an interview with LEADERSHIP. Honey Ogundeyi grew up and was educated in Lagos, attending both primary and secondary school in Nigeria, before moving out to Alexandra College in Dublin, Ireland.

She later went to the University of Birmingham to pursue a degree in Public Policy and Management.