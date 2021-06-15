Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has introduced its new Spaghetti Mini pack in boosting its product portfolio and revenue.

This, it said, was in fulfilment of its determination to secure food safety by providing quality products for the convenience of the Nigerian consumer market

According to the company, the launch of Honeywell Spaghetti Mini was based on extensive research and insight into the Nigerian consumer behaviour over the past decade. The product was specifically developed to meet the expectations of today’s Nigerian consumer market. The Spaghetti Mini 200 gm pack has a retail price of N100, fulfilling the company’s drive for affordability.

Speaking on the launch of product, the managing director of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Lanre Jaiyeola said: “the company is a key player in the food manufacturing business in Nigeria today and our consumers play a pivotal role in this regard.

“This new product is the first of its kind in the pasta category and we are happy to have introduced it to the Nigerian market. We are more than delighted to launch this innovative product in response to our observation and findings into Nigeria’s consumer behaviour and the push for convenience.”

Also, director of manufacturing operations at Honeywell Flour Mills, Ifeanyi Abadom, emphasised that the Honeywell Spaghetti Mini is a unique product that will satisfy a yearning for convenience in Nigerians, saying, with the development of this product, we have ensured that the policies, desired standards and quality set for ourselves are being surpassed.