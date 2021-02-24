BY ANTHONY AWUNOR |

The founder of the One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaji Ji has advised Southwest Governors to honour Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho for tackling the problem of insecurity rocking the region.

Maharaji Ji who stated this at a press conference in Maharaj Ji Village in Iju area of Lagos, Maharaji Ji said, ” Sunday Igboho must be given a national award for exposing the criminal herdsmen, kidnappers and extortionists terrorists hiding in Ibarakpa town in Oyo State.

“The state governments in the Yoruba speaking states should give him an award. He is as good as any other black man who has seen the light.’’

According to him, the security situation in the country is in a bad shape, emphasizing that security threats noticeable in the country were self induced.

He warned that the issue of vaccines should not be politicized saying, “Nigeria should not politicize this very important issue by allowing our scientists to develop the African type of vaccines good for the warm weather to prevent any side effects that may occur from taking vaccines from Europe and the America who are being accused of planning to depopulate Africans through this dangerous virus”.

On coronavirus, the spiritual leader further advised that the government should also fortify the checking of inbound travellers so as to curtail the imminent dangers the virus poses on the society.