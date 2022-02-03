Hoodlums on Thursday evening, attacked Oranmiyan House, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s campaign office located in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

It was gathered that the suspected political thugs arrived the area in two vehicles which were parked directly opposite the building, facing Akoda/Gbongan road, and fired sporadically into the air.

It was further learnt that the assailants continued shooting into the air as they advanced towards the campaign building and later fired several shots at a transformer located beside the building.

The gunmen were said to have soaked bread inside a substance suspected to be petrol and threw them into the building premises in a bid to set it ablaze.

One of perpetrators who was not fast enough to jump into their vehicles after the operation that lasted about 15 minutes was wrestled down by some people nearby, and was handed over to the police.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the State commissioner of police also came around to see the premises.

