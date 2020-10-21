BY SAM EGWU, Lokoja |

It was a traumatic day for some Christian worshippers in Kogi State on Monday evening, when some armed thugs stormed Dunamis International Church Ayingba and stripped the pastor naked after beating him to stupor and abducting two other worshippers.

The thugs, allegedly led by the former Dekina local government area boss and the local government chairmanship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ishaq Shuaibu Okolo, were said to have violently disrupted a peaceful prayer walk organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kogi East chapter, to pray for the peace of the country and God’s intervention to stop the current shedding of innocent blood.

The thugs were said to have shot sporadically into the air and went straight to the leader of Christian group, Bishop David Sanders, beat him black and blue and tore his clothes into shreds until he became unconscious.

Several other church leaders and worshippers were also said to have been beaten to stupor including some women and children while the property of Dunamis Int’l church where the prayer walk was to commence were vandalised

Three other church leaders including the zonal secretary of the prayer group, Silas Edegbo were later abducted and taken to unknown destination.

Speaking with newsmen on phone, the resident pastor of Dunamis Int’l church, Ayingba, Samson Ejila expressed sadness that a peaceful Christians’ prayer walk for the country could be so disrupted with so many people securing various degree of injuries.

According to him, the organisers of the programme took permission from the authorities including the police with the knowledge of the state deputy governor, Edward Onoja, who gave them the go-ahead and wondered why a prominent political player in the area could lead armed thugs to disrupt armless group.