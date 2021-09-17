Hoodlums yesterday attacked the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Taskforce who were out to demolish some illegal structures in Gwarinpa and injured a military officer in the team.

The chairman of FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said the attackers were angry that the team returned to enforce urban and regional environmental laws in some illegal markets that were removed a few weeks ago.

It was observed that the mob on sighting the taskforce team, descended heavily on them with stones, chanting “kill and go, kill and go,” while throwing stones.

They were however, overpowered when armed security operatives advanced towards them, shooting tear gas canisters.

Attah noted that returning to the place was to completely check the criminal activities of the displaced hoodlums who had increased their nefarious operations since the shanties where they hid in were removed.

He confirmed that even an expatriate lady who lives around the area had raised the alarm over the increasing robbery by the hoodlums, who often scale the perimeter fence into her compound.

The Secretary, FCT Command and Control, Peter Olumuji, explained that the removal of illegal shanties at 37th Road in the same Gwarimpa, was a response to the distressed calls from legal occupants who complained of incessant security breaches in the area.