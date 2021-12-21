Hoodlums in their large numbers yesterday attacked the convoy of the principal officers of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, on their way to the disputed land between the university and its host community.

The hoodlums who were armed with guns, cutlasses, clubs and other dangerous weapons turned back the team led by the vice-chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, from accessing the land at the entrance of the disputed land at Parakin road, Ile-Ife.

The host community, according to Ogunbodede, has refused to allow the management access nor use the hostels it built on the land.

Though no life was lost in the melee, the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air, brandished cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, harassed members of the university community and chased them away.

Speaking after the attack, Ogunbodede disclosed that the university has been in a very serious situation with the host community as far as the university’s land is concerned adding that the land grabbers have refused to allow students use the hostels that were built.

He said, “The land in question is part of the gazetted land, and you can see the kind of action that people put up there. You will notice that we have hostels there which have been completed over the last two and half years, but we have not been able to occupy those hostels because I have said that I don’t want to lose any life. I don’t want to lose any of our students.

We are terribly short of accommodation for our students but it doesn’t worth the life of anybody.’’

