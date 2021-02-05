By Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

Some hoodlums in their numbers suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has attacked the Onicha Police Divisional Headquarters, Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, setting the left wing of the Division ablaze and burnt down four patrol vehicles.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Loveth Odah who confirmed the incident said One Policeman sustained machete cuts injuries during the attack.

According to a statement signed by her and made available to Leadership Weekend, She stated “Today being 4/02/2021 at about 0325hrs hoodlums suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked Onicha Divisional Headquarters, Isu in Onicha L.G.A of Ebonyi State, set ablaze the left wing of the Division and four (4) patrol vehicles”.

“This followed threats by the Proscribed Group who are alleging that the Police were protecting the Fulani Herdsmen who they accused of being responsible for the killing of one of their members *Nwite Njoku ‘m’.* One Policeman sustained machete cuts injuries during the attack and he is responding to treatment in the hospital”.

According to her, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State CP Aliyu Garba upon hearing the incident took on the spot assessment tour of the Area where he met with the stakeholders in the Community to seek ways with the community in carrying out the investigation on the matter”.

ADVERTISEMENT

” The CP while assuring the general public, particularly the residents of the State of his continues commitment to the protection of lives and properties, urges all to remain law abiding as normalcy has totally return to the Area”.