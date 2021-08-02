Suspected hoodlums have invaded a radio station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, destroying property worth millions of naira.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the station, christened Amuludun 99.1 FM located in Moniya area of Ibadan was attacked by about 12 hoodlums at the weekend.

Our correspondent learnt that the station which broadcasts in Yoruba language was established over a decade ago.

The members of staff of the radio station said the hoodlums were armed with cutlasses, matchets, axes and other dangerous weapons.

According to an official, the hoodlums destroyed some property worth millions of naira during the incident, adding that the property included windows of offices, office equipment, cars and other property.

The station’s general manager, Mr. NIyi Dahunsi, who also confirmed the invasion of the organisation, said security agents had been mobilised to prevent further attacks on the station.

“The police, DSS and NSCDC said the station would be under their watchful eyes for proper security,” he said.

Commenting on the development, the Oyo Police command said it was a sequel to the face-off between members of Soludero, a local vigilante group and some criminal elements around Sasa area, during which one Kabati, a member of the criminal gang sustained gunshot injuries and was confirmed dead at the hospital.

Consequent upon this, the police said the hoodlums in their numbers stormed the Soludero presumed office, located at the premises of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Amuludun 99.1 FM, Moniya Ibadan in a bid to launch a reprisal attack.

It said preliminary investigation gathered from an on the spot assessment shows that, upon the arrival of the hoodlums, they became agitated as none of their targets was on sight. Consequently, windscreens/glasses of four (4) vehicles parked in the premises were broken along with the glass door at the entrance of the media outfit, inferring that the attack was not targeted directly at the media outfit but members of the vigilante group.