By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

No fewer than 10,615 bags of rice belonging to Shamad Concept Nigeria Limited, a Yola based rice milling factory has been burgled and looted by rampaging thugs in Adamawa state.

Mohammed Shamad, the Managing Director said 5,210 bags of white rice as well as 5,406 parboiled bags of rice valued at over N188 million was stolen.

He told newsmen Monday that the thugs had initially burgled the state government central store, where palliative were kept, suddenly switched over to the company opposite and carted away all the rice in the company.

According to him, 103 skilled and unskilled workers of the company operating double shift may risk their jobs and urged for urgent government support to salvage the situation and restore the factory back to full operation.

The company later engaged the services of 100 vigilante to provide security cover at its warehouse near Yola abattoir, where padded rice for the company is stored.

He urged federal government to come up with a committee to assess the quantum of damages with a view to compensate business owners to avert economic turmoil.

The company’s machines has not been affected by the hoodlums, the M.D added.

He urged federal government to recruit more security and improve their condition of service to guarantee protection of lives and property.

LEADERSHIP gathered that, three government warehouses, NEMA, customs, and NECAS were burgled as the looting enters its second day unabated in the state.