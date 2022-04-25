Hoodlums carrying Dane guns have killed two persons at a party hall in Gudun-Hausawa, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis in Bauchi State.

The hoodlums shot sporadically in the air and macheted scores of people at the scene.

Police public relations officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP.

He said that the Police has arrested seven suspects in connection with the crime, adding investigation was ongoing to unravel the motive of the attackers.

“Yes, there was an incident where some thugs entered a house and started beating the people and the youths, they started using Dane gun to shoot the people and macheted and wounded some youths.

“Two youths were shot and killed by the hoodlums, those killed were Christopher Habila, 17 year-old and Halon Nandir, 18 year-old all of Gudum Hausawa.

“Presently seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident while the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, has directed that full discreet investigations should be conducted to get to the root cause of the incident, the PPRO said.

LEADERSHIP learnt that a retired police officer identified as Ezra Yari, had last Friday organised a send-forth party for his daughter, who was billed to marry her heartthrob on Saturday.