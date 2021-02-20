ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Hoodlums had their day on Friday night as they looted good, cash and proper of people following two fire incidents that occurred in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

One of the fire incidents occured along Bishop Okoye Street in the Mile Three area of Port Harcourt, where goods and property worth over N10million were destroyed.

The second incident occured along Chief Odum Street in the Ogbumnabali area of Port Harcourt, where over 20 shanties were destroyed rendering hundreds of residents homeless.

Eyewitnesses told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the hoodlums took advantage of the situation to break into shops and rooms, carting away goods, cash and other valuables.

At Bishop Okoye Street in Mile Three, an eye-witness said the fire lasted for over five hours, saying the Rivers State Fire Service responded early but did not have enough water in their truck, as youths in the area also got water and help in putting out the fire just past midnight.

Speaking to journalists on the fire incident, Chairman of Bishop Okoye Shop Owners Association, Uche Okeke, decried the level of looting by hoodlums.

He said: “The crowd here was excess. 80 per cent of people here are not traders, some of them are hoodlums. They only came to break into peoples’ shops, stealing their goods. The fire was something that was mysterious.