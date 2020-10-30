Residents of Clear Estate in Kuchi Bena, off Gwarinpa Estate, are still counting their losses as hoodlums masquerading as protesters invaded private estates in Abuja and warehouses carting away building materials and food items worth N100 million.

An eyewitness who resides in the estate, said the hoodlums made away with building materials and other items from the estate.

While taking our correspondent round the vandalised estate, the site manager of the estate, Joseph Chukwu called on the FCT Administration to come to their aid.

Chukwu, said houses in the estate vandalised and various items like air conditioners, security doors and other fittings worth over N100 million.

He said: “The items taken and vandalised are into hundreds of millions of naira. They did it with malice that you begin to wonder. Over N100 million has been lost. When we put our pen to paper, the figure may double that.”

Chukwu said the hoodlums had information that foodstuffs belonging to an NGO operated by the owners of the estate, were kept there. He said they carried out the vandalisation with so much malice.

He continued: “They had information that we had foodstuff in our estate. We run an NGO called Shelter Initiative for African Women we cater and empower women and youths who are in need. We have been doing this over the years. During the COVID-19 period, we donated food items to the poor and needy too.

‘’The hoodlums concluded that we had food items and money so on Sunday 25th October 2020 they came in the afternoon and we repelled them. At night, they came again and raided the estate. They came with weapons of all sorts. They looted everything in the estate and vandalised the whole interior of the building. Even overhead tanks were not spared.

‘’they also went to our head office and cart away engineering and construction items. They were removing doors and even protectors. They did it with malice.

‘’We are appealing to the government to assist us. We are also calling on the police to investigate this.’’

The chief of the community, Esu George Gashiwo, declined to speak when visited.