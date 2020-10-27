By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Adamawa/Taraba states command of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) has said that hoodlums have completely vandalized its office.

State Controller, Kamardeen Olumoh, said the action was pure criminality perpetrated by hoodlums.

Olumoh said his men have exercise a lot of caution and restrain in other to avert loss of lives during the attack on the command.

“We acted with caution to preserve lives, otherwise you can imagine the number of lives that would be lost.

”Our attackers are pure criminals. #EndSARS protest has nothing to do with customs service.

”Before they looted our warehouse and headquarters, they have looted several warehouses within the town including headquarters of road safety.

“I can assure you that the hoodlums will be brought to book. Now there is virtually nothing in my office and the computer room has been ransacked and everything carted away. You can see documents are scattered all over the place. Some of the vehicles in the premises were driven away,” he said.

He noted however that one of the hoodlums who attempted to infiltrate their armory was killed while another one was injured and undergoing treatment.

“Unfortunately, there was a loss of life which occurred when the vandals tried to loot our armory. We can lay down our lives to defend our armory. One lost his life after breaking the armory and another is injured and is in the hospital. Of course no single ammunition or rifle was lost,” Olumoh said.

Olumoh said they are trying to access the quantum of losses and damages wrought on the headquarters and will make such details public in due course.

”We just finished security meeting with the governor. We will do all we can to ensure that we protect what is left. And the culprits involved will think they will get away with their atrocities but the law will always have a way of catching up with them,” he said.