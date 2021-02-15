Hope PSBank, a subsidiary of Unified Payment Services Limited and Nigeria’s premier digital-first bank, has commenced free National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment for Nigerians including its esteemed customers in all designated enrolment centres located in its regional offices across the country and head office in Lagos.

Hope PSBank has 7 regional offices across the geopolitical zones of the country located in Kano, Adamawa, Anambra, Oyo, FCT, Lagos andRivers State. Its head Office is also located in Victoria Island, Lagos

Speaking at the press conference to announce the NIN enrollment exercise on Thursday, February 11, 2021, in Lagos, the Managing Director, Hope PSBank, Mr Ayotunde Kuponiyi stated that the bank was delighted to partner with Federal Government through National Identity Management Commission on the NIN registration exercise noting that this would afford Nigerians the opportunity to register and capture their biometrics seamlessly and quickly.

“We are committed to working with the Federal Government to ensure that every citizen enrolls for NIN as this would mean an easier identification process that had been lacking” Kuponiyi said.