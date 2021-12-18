Nigeria’s premier digital-first bank, Hope PSBank, a subsidiary of Unified Payment Services Limited, has restated its commitment to partner with the federal government on job creation to reduce unemployment and invariably alleviate poverty significantly in the country.

The managing director, Hope PSBank, Mr Ayotunde Kuponiyi, disclosed this during the flag off/empowerment ceremony of NDE programmes for the beneficiaries of Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) instituted by the federal government as well as the formal launch of Hope PSBank Agency POS terminal, which was held in Warri, Delta State.

Kuponiyi stated that the ESPW programme was in total alignment with the social objective of the bank, saying the bank had mapped out an exit strategy for participants such that beneficiaries can now render financial services to customers whilst also earning a living by so doing.

Beneficiaries, armed with vocational skills, are now being empowered as agents of the bank to deliver digital financial services in their respective LGAs, which helps to drive financial inclusion and stimulate economic activities in these LGAs,” he added.

While expressing his profound appreciation to the government through the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, as well as the National Directorate for Employment for the support and commitment toward the success of the exit strategy for the participants, he disclosed that through this initiative, the bank had so far successfully onboarded over 65,000 participants of the scheme as agents of the bank till date.

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, in his remarks, said the programme was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s strategy to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within 10 years.