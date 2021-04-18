By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The future looks bright for West African women in their quest for equality with their male counterparts especially in political representation and the need to stop some practices that constitute serious impediments to women empowerment and emancipation.

This was the crux of the just concluded delocalided meeting of the ECOWAS Parliament Joint Committee on Social Affairs, Gender and Women Empowerment, Education, Science and Culture, Health that held in Monrovia, Liberia.

Speaking during closing of the meeting and on the theme “Empowerment of Women in the West African Region” held to proffer solutions to factors limiting women in the sub-region, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament , Sidie Mohamed Tunis assured that the fifth legislature under his leadership will work with all stakeholders to ensure that issues that encumber women’s progress are addressed to the fullest.

“This is more so due to the topical nature of the theme, as well as its importance to the well-being of our people because, whatever affects our women affects our children and will subsequently affect our future.”

During the meeting, stakeholders had deep discourses which elaborated and identified factors mitigating women’s economic and political empowerment in the ECOWAS region and the role Parliament can play in promoting their economic and political empowerment.

Tunis had assured that key recommendations emanating from the meeting will be forwarded to line institutions through the ECOWAS Commission, to aid Member States in implementing Article 63 of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty which empowers Member States to take charge and address women issues and their development.

He said “Permit me at this juncture to give the assurance that the ECOWAS Parliament, working with all stakeholders, will endeavour to ensure that women issues are addressed to the fullest.

“We are aware that it requires our genuine commitment and actions, hence the onus is on us to prevail on our States to take bold steps at tackling those issues that deprived women the opportunity to excel and be heard.

“We are optimistic that we will prevail over gender inequalities, fears and vices that hinder the peace, happiness and prosperity of our States”.

The regional legislature also took important steps towards raising women participation in politics by advocating for at least 30 per cent representation in parliamentary delegations of member countries.

A move to implement the provision of the Supplementary Act on Enhancement of Powers of the Parliament, which requires each member states to ensure that at least 30 per cent of the parliamentary delegation is composed of women, is currently being championed by the Fifth Legislature under Tunis, who has made commitments to achieving this goal.

In the same vein, the region has also taken significant steps to curb the perenial scourge of child marriage and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the region.

Leading the charge against this menace, a member of ECOWAS Parliament from Ghana, Hon. Laadi Ayamba, called on Member States to adopt and implement a stringent legislation that will help end the ugly practice of child marriage and female genital mutilation in the sub-region.

She noted that female genital mutilation and child marriage are some of the oldest cultural practices that violate the right of a girl child.

She lamented that although Ghana has made female circumcision a punishable offence under the law, some parents send their children to neighbouring Member States to get the procedure done.

This, she said, can be stopped if all countries of ECOWAS make it a punishable offence under their national laws, explaining that if a defaulting parent is caught in one country they can be arrested in another country.

“My constituency is one of the highest places where FGM is practiced and after the President has put in the issue of imprisonment of anybody who is found culpable, they started crossing borders again.

“They go to neighboring countries like Burkina and Togo to go and do these things so by the time you realise the girl is not around and when you ask around and dig you will realise they have been sent to be mutilated.

“I am saying that we should ensure that we do a regional or a cross country linkage to make sure that if in Ghana it is a law against the practice, in Togo it should be the same thing, in Burkina it should be the same thing,

“And all ECOWAS country should have the same law against female genital mutilation so that if you are arrested in Ghana and running away from Ghana, if you come to Liberia you can still be arrested for breaching the law for the same crime.

“And if we do that it would help us a lot as a region to end Female Genital Mutilation,” Ayamba said.

She equally added that it is important to have a law to stop child marriage, another impediment on the development and empowerment of the girl child.

“In the early years, right from the nursery to the class three, you have a very high percentage of girls in class, 60 per cent as against 40 per cent in enrolment for the girl child.

“But when the girl gets to class three you have a lot of problems, the girl child would have been getting to the ages of nine, ten so they are economically viable.

“Their parents then use them for other activities, going to the market to sell then bring in money, all is not for any other reason but because of poverty,” she lamented.

The ECOWAS Parliament, no doubt, has set some ambitious targets for women emancipation in the Fifth Legislature. However, meeting the variables required to emancipate women both in legislative terms and in political and social terms, require huge reforms and also changing mindsets through proper orientation. How long it takes and how realistic these dreams are remain within the bowels of time.