Hope is underway for the game of basketball in Nigeria as a seasoned entrepreneur and chairman Mark Mentors Basketball Club of Abuja, Igoche Mark, has outlined plans to develop the sport in the country.

Mark, who is eying the presidency of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), told newsmen recently in Abuja that his commitment to the development of Nigeria’s basketball knows no bounds, saying if given opportunity he would focus on development of the game from the grassroots – upward.

‘When it comes to developing basketball, there are a lot of programmes that we would run at the grassroots. One of the critical aspects of developing basketball is infrastructure. Unlike football where you can put two sticks or two stones and you have goalposts and start playing, basketball needs equipment.

‘So, infrastructural development of basketball is very important if you really want to develop the game, and by the grace of God, if I am given the opportunity with the collaboration of stakeholders, is one of the things I will do.

“It is a pity that right now Nigeria cannot host any international tournament because we don’t have the gymnasium to do so. A country that is so big with all our rating in FIBA, exposure and has players in the NBA, it shouldn’t be so. Other smaller countries that are not up a state in Nigeria have gymnasiums, and they are hosting international tournaments. We should be able to host international tournaments.

“The leagues, local tournaments and championships are very vital in developing the game. It is something that is making people say that if I am given an opportunity, I will be able to fix it.”

He stated further: “We want to satisfy the hunger of our home-based players who have been deprived of playing time in the last four years of infighting in NBBF by giving them leagues, tournaments and championships so that they can play enough games. It is not okay to just come and run a championship for one week and say you have played league. In the NBA, they play about 82 games in the regular season. Nothing stops us from doing 52 matches per season. The more games the players play gives them the opportunity to improve,” Mark said.

On the lingering crisis in the NBBF, Mark, whose career as a basketball player span over 24 years of experience and a member of Abuja Veteran Basketball Club, promised to unite Nigeria’s basketball family, saying there is strength in the number.

“The division in the basketball family right now is much. The basketball family now is even worse than a political party, which shouldn’t be. We are all here because we love this game, and that is enough to unite us. One of the first things I will try to do is to unite the family. We don’t need division. Our strength is in numbers.”

The former board member of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) said his passion for the development of basketball in Nigeria started years back when he could not fulfill his dream of playing basketball up to the international level.

“My passion for basketball started years back when I actually wanted to play the game to the international level, but couldn’t work out for me. I believe that it wasn’t my destiny to play professional basketball abroad. But then, I didn’t give up on basketball.

“That I didn’t get the opportunity to go abroad to play basketball pushed me to start developing basketball locally. I feel that the opportunity that I never had, I can make it happen for the younger generations and that is what keeps pushing me on in trying to provide opportunities for younger players to fulfill their dream in basketball.

“That was what pushed me to start the Mark D’Ball Basketball Tournament 11 years ago. Again my passion for basketball and desire to develop the game also propelled me to start the Mark Mentor Basketball club which became the pinnacle of basketball in Nigeria because we came in with a different standard. If you remember then when there was a basketball league in Nigeria, we were the envy of all the teams and everybody wanted to watch Mark Mentor play. We were the only one of the few teams that had foreign coaches and foreign players. We had two foreign coaches and players who were playing for us. We committed so much money to it, time and otherwise to make that happen and we were Nigerian champions,” Mark stated.

He described the forthcoming Mark D’Ball Championship which will be making its debut in Abuja 11 years after it was birthed in Otukpo, Benue State in 2011 as a deliberate intervention to reawaken the consciousness of Nigerian the players, coaches, referees, statisticians and others toward the slam and dunk game in the country.

On the national teams, Mark said he will ensure home based players are given the opportunity to challenge their foreign counterparts for a place in the national teams.

“The problem with our national teams and the reason why we’re now depending on foreign players 100 percent is because nothing is happening at home, no basketball development going on here, no league, no championship and how will you see home based players playing for national teams or see them improve.

“Before now, I remember very well that one of the things we used to look up to as players is to play for Nigeria whether at the junior and senior level or whatever the case may be. When you’re working out, playing, your ultimate goal is to be invited to the national camp and when the players are in camp, we see them playing, training and it motivates us to work harder to make the team.

But at the moment, there is no hope and that is the reason we are now relying 100 percent on our foreign-based players because they are playing regularly somewhere for their clubs, and it was easy for us to just call them and assemble the team to play. We don’t even bother to bring them to Nigeria for training camp. We just assemble them there and go to play for Nigeria and Nigerians don’t know the players.

We can’t develop basketball if we continue that way. We have to focus on home and develop our league. National teams’ camps must start from Nigeria. Anybody wanting to play for Nigeria must come and start camp from here. Even the home-based players will have the opportunity to train, play and interact with the team. Seeing the national players training or watching them alone will encourage home-based players, and they would look forward to being like them. That was what we were used to before, and we have to bring back that culture,” Mark assured.