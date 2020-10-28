By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has charged civil servants to look ahead and remain creative by exploring and making the best of opportunities in carrying out their duties.

A Press statement signed by the Director Information, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle states that Yemi-Esan made this pronouncement on the occasion of the virtual interactive session with civil servants, yesterday in Abuja.

The Head of Service who implored the officers to remain purpose-driven, dedicated as well as exhibit the highest level of transparency and professionalism also reiterated that they should do their duties with confidence and competence at all times.

She said the meeting was necessitated in order to bring up to speed on the progress of the programmes and activities geared towards the advancement of the service. She highlighted the initiatives in what she called the “New Civil Service” to include the following: Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Capacity Building, as well as Performance Management System, Innovation in Service and Welfare of Civil Servants.

“On ECM, over 300 work processes have been identified in Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and some of these processes will be used in the ongoing digitization process. The office has also organised an “end-user” training for 16 MDAs on digitalization on ECMs. In addition, the National Policy on Virtual Engagements in Federal Public Institutions has been developed”.

In the area of capacity building, arrangement for the training of the second batch of SMAT-P training for 1500 officers has been concluded and it is expected to hold in November, 2020. The second batch of induction training for 500 newly recruited Officers from Grade Level 07-10 has been completed while the training of the third batch of 700 Officers is expected to hold in the first week of November, 2020″, she said.

Furthermore, she revealed the selection processes for LEAD-P / Special Presidential Cohort training for civil servants on Salary Grade Level 10-14 have commenced. The target is to train at least 100 Officers annually.she said in the area of Performance Management, the Office in conjunction with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) started series of workshops on Job Objectives Setting for Officers in the Public Service. The first batch in the series was held for 150 Officers in the OHSCF in August, 2020.

Service-Wide training for an estimated number of 1800 Officers drawn from 42 MDAs will start in November, 2020. The training will run back to back.

On Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), selected MDAs have received end-user and self-service trainings. The trainings are to enhance the user experience of Officers and reduce pressure on the IPPIS Office. There are also plans to conduct IPPIS Service-Wide verification for employees of Foreign Affairs in Nigerian foreign missions and HR Records Verification for Officers in non-core MDAs.

“The Office also initiated programmes targeted at improving the well-being of its workers. These programmes include: Provision of Group Life Assurance cover for Federal Government employees in 48 MDAs for year 2020; Payment of some of the backlog of death benefits to deceased civil servants to the tune of 2.5BN; Restructuring of Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Programme for collaboration with the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB) to provide mortgages for 139 profiled Off-takers in various Housing Estates developed by private developers. The Office will also identify and partner with credible developers for the provision of affordable housing for civil servants”, she reiterated.