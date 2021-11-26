Head of the civil service of the federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi- Esan has directed civil servants from grade 12 and below to resume work on December 1st.

Recall that because of the Covid -19 pandemic, civil servants from grade 12 and below were asked to work from home to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

In a circular on Friday, Yemi- Esan said on the recommendation on the committee on Covid -19, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the vaccine mandate policy.

She said all civil servants would therefore be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or present a negative Covid -19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.