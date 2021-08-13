Head of Civil Service (HoS) of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has urged newly promoted permanent secretaries to make hard work, excellence, discipline and meritocracy their watchword in discharging their duties.

Yemi-Esan gave the charge while declaring open, a two-day induction workshop organised for the new permanent secretaries yesterday, in Abuja.

According to a statement by the director, Press, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, in her office, she said the level of transparency and scrutiny adopted in their selection process should give an insight to the kind of culture envisaged for the service.

As drivers of the engine room of government, she urged them to bring new ideas into administrative processes for them to make remarkable impact, adding that as technical personnel, the success or failure of their ministries depends solely on their value addition.

“I implore you to leverage on the pool of knowledge and experiences of your colleague permanent secretaries so as to take a well-informed position,’’ she stated.

She admonished them to take ownership of all reform programmes of the federal government, including the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 2017-2020) and the succession plan (2021-2025).

‘‘You must justify the confidence the executive and other arms of government have in the Federal Civil Service by living above board in carrying out the functions of the Office,’’ She added.

She also encouraged them to make a difference in their MDAs by applying diplomacy and ensuring harmonious working relationships in their dealings with ministers who are the political heads in the MDAs, directors, labour unions and the general public.

The workshop was organised to equip the new permanent secretaries with the requisite skills, tact and temperament in discharging their functions.